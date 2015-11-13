'Clean' thief steals vacuums from Holland Kroger

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Holland police are looking for a thief with a clean streak.

Police say a suspect stole two vacuums from the Kroger Marketplace on Airport Highway on Nov. 7.

The Holland Police Department posted information on the crime on their Facebook page to reach as many people as possible, to help solve the case. They also released several surveillance photos of the suspect from the store.

Investigators say the man stole two Dyson vacuum cleaners, valued at $1099.98. He left in a gold-colored Crown Victoria or Grand Marquis.

If you have any information on his identity, you’re asked to contact Officer Sturm at (419) 865-7105, extension 207. You can also email him at: officer.sturm@hollandohio.com. Police say you can also private message the department on Facebook if you have information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.