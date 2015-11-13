'Clean' thief steals vacuums from Holland Kroger - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

'Clean' thief steals vacuums from Holland Kroger

By Tim Miller, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Holland PD) (Source: Holland PD)
The suspect's car (Source: Holland PD) The suspect's car (Source: Holland PD)
HOLLAND, OH (WTOL) -

Holland police are looking for a thief with a clean streak.

Police say a suspect stole two vacuums from the Kroger Marketplace on Airport Highway on Nov. 7.

The Holland Police Department posted information on the crime on their Facebook page to reach as many people as possible, to help solve the case. They also released several surveillance photos of the suspect from the store. 

Investigators say the man stole two Dyson vacuum cleaners, valued at $1099.98. He left in a gold-colored Crown Victoria or Grand Marquis.

If you have any information on his identity, you’re asked to contact Officer Sturm at (419) 865-7105, extension 207. You can also email him at: officer.sturm@hollandohio.com. Police say you can also private message the department on Facebook if you have information.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly