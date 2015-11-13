US Marshals offer reward for arrest of wanted criminal

The United States Marshals Service in Toledo is looking for Maurice Moore, wanted for violation of his supervised release.

Moore is 6'4", 245 pounds. He was released earlier this year after serving 10 years in prison for a bank robbery and was last seen in the 1500 block of Nebraska. Moore is also a suspect in several other crimes.

If you have information on his location, contact (866) 492-8633 or the nearest United States Marshals Office.

The USMS is offering a $500 for information leading directly to an arrest.

