Police identify suspect in Sept. assault and robbery of 77-year-old

Toledo police have identified the suspect of an assault and robbery against a 77-year-old woman back in September.

Police say the assault happened back on Sept. 10 in the parking lot of Gordon Foods on West Alexis Road in west Toledo.

The suspect, now identified as 50-year-old Terrance Davis, was seen on surveillance video punching the woman in the face and stealing her purse.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Davis has been charged with robbery in connection to the case. More charges are pending.

Davis is currently in custody at CCNO for an unrelated case.

