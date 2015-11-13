Only On 11: TPD's new K9 is trained and hitting the streets

Back in August, the Toledo Police Department’s K9 officer Falko was killed in the line of duty. Now, just three months later, a new K9 is trained and already working the streets with Falko's handler.



Okal is a 13-month German Shepard with a lot of energy, who wants to work and wants to please.

He trained in Wapakoneta with Officer Samantha Snowberger for 6 weeks, and the pair have now been responding to calls together for the past month and a half.



"I'm proud of the way she has handled herself and fought back from that situation," said Lt. Brian Twining, with TPD's K-9 unit.



Although Falko will never be able to be replaced, Okal is helping the unit and Officer Snowberger to heal.



"We feel a little more complete and we are all back to doing what we are supposed to be doing," said Twining.



This new four-legged member of TPD was a gift, donated by a former Toledoan, Ed Kinsey. He donated more than 10-thousand dollars the department to not only purchase Okal but to also make sure he was fully trained and certified.



Lt. Twining says it was a quick transition from grieving to training with a new partner.



"When the opportunity came up, she knew that, at certain points in your life, you find a certain niche, and for her, it happens to be K9,” said Twining. “She knew she wanted to stay in the unit and continue it. And getting back into it as soon as possible was the best action she could do at that time."



Okal joins 11 other dogs in the K9 unit at TPD. Officers say he gets along with the other K9s and is fitting right in with his unit.

