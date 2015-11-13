Coroner identifies body found in east Toledo fire

The body found in an east Toledo fire Monday has been identified as 22-year-old Taylor Meek.

According to the Toledo Fire Department, the fire began around 6:45 p.m. Monday at an apartment building on Consaul St. and Burger St. in east Toledo. Once on scene fire crews discovered the body, now identified as Meek, inside.

Tuesday an autopsy confirmed that Meek had in fact died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

On Friday the body was officially identified as Taylor Meek by the Lucas County Coroner's Office with the help of dental records provided by the family.

"We're going to do everything we can to figure out who did this and put them where they belong, which is behind bars," said Lt. Joe Heffernan, with the Toledo Police Department.

"I knew in my heart that he's 22 years old and no 22-year-old is going to lay there and just burn, something had to happen for him just to lay there. It's hard, I just wish I was there to help him," said Meek's father Richard Ragland.

He says his son was well liked in the community and loved sports. He says this was Taylor's first apartment and he was just getting his life together.

"I want Justice. I want them to pay for my son's murder. That's why I don't want to see no more violence over it, I mean, I just want the police to get justice for my son," said Ragland.

TPD is now investigating Meek's death as a homicide. If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

A benefit for Taylor Meek will be held this Sunday at the Hungarian Club of Toledo from 2 to 6 p.m.

