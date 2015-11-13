Toledo Zoo kicks off holiday season with 'The Lights Before Christmas'

A Toledo tradition is back this holiday season!

The Lights Before Christmas kicked off at the Toledo Zoo Friday.

It's the 30th anniversary for the big light show and this year visitors will get the chance to take some up close photos of both the Bactrian camels and reindeer at the Holiday Animal Experience in the Tiger Terrace everyday at 3 p.m.

Officials say there are nearly 70 miles of lights on display and people from all 50 states are expected to visit before Christmas Day.

The big ice slide is also back by popular demand, along with more than 200 lighting displays.

More than 3.5 million people have visited the Lights Before Christmas since it began in 1986.

