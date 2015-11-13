Turkey and ham requested for holiday meals at Helping Hands of St. Louis

It’s the season of giving, and one local community kitchen is asking for your assistance.



Helping Hands of St. Louis is asking the community for donations of frozen turkeys and ham to serve and distribute for Thanksgiving and Christmas.



The east Toledo soup kitchen expects to serve 500 people for a Thanksgiving lunch and to distribute 200 frozen turkeys to families and individuals in need.



Helping Hands will provide about 160 Christmas food baskets to households, to make it possible for families to cook and enjoy their holiday meal together at home.



Donations may be delivered between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday at Helping Hands of St. Louis. The soup kitchen is located at 443 Sixth Street in Toledo.



To arrange for a different delivery time, please call Paul Cook at 419-691-0613, ext. 2.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.