Westbound lanes of I-475 reopened after accident - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

breaking

Westbound lanes of I-475 reopened after accident

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police say an accident temporarily closed all westbound lanes of I-475 between Corey and Talmadge in west Toledo Thursday evening.

The road was reopened shortly after.

No further details about the accident have been released.

WTOL is following this story and will update it as information becomes available.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly