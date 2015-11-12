Springfield High School to ramp up student athlete drug testing

After years of budget constraints, Springfield High School plans to ramp up their drug testing program for student athletes.



"We just want to get back to the good things that we had before and again promoting that healthy lifestyle," said Assistant Principal and former Athletic Director Robb Brown.



For the last few years, the district reduced the testing of athletes due to the district’s financial situation. But levy approval back in May has allowed the district to allocate funds back into the program.



"For a time, when we first started, we were doing 30 percent. And there, for a time, it got scaled all the way back to 10 percent,” said Brown. “I think somewhere in there is what we'll probably start with; somewhere between that 10 and 30 percent.”



The assistant principal says he welcomes the increase in testing because it not only gives them a better idea what the athletes are indulging in, but it gets everyone talking about the negative impacts of drugs.



"I'm thrilled,” said Brown. “Again, for me, as the old athletic director, I'm thrilled to see that come back because it puts that conversation back out to the kids.”



Brown says this is especially important as views on drugs continue to change. Brown believes the move will have a huge impact on the students.



"Promote the fact that that's not what you want to be a part of. Promote the fact that it is important to us as an athletic department," said Brown.



Brown says testing should fully resume in the early part of next year.



According to the assistant principal, there could be plans to expand the program to the entire student body, but that won’t happen any time soon.

