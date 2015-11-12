Construction Zone Accidents: Debunking misconceptions

Construction season in northwest Ohio may be coming to an end, but the work is far from over.

From the zones being a pain in the neck to traffic being backed up, it seems as though everywhere we turn there is an orange barrel or some sort of incident in a construction zone.

"There have been stats out there that there has been an increase in incidents in these zones," said Dylan Foukes, Ohio Department of Transportation maintenance engineer.

But the severity of the incidents is not what many may think.

"The only fatality we have had in a construction zone was a pedestrian, and he ran across the road," said Lieutenant Jerrod Savidge of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. "What the public sees is that the interstate can get stopped up easy."

"In our construction zones, traffic is typically slowed down a little more, so we are having less serious incidents," said Foukes.

But that raises another misconception that not only has drivers nervous, but also in fear of their safety.

One woman expressed that she fears for her safety when driving near semi trucks in construction zones. While a mother says she doesn't feel there is enough space for her to drive. And while that may be the case, who is being blamed is not necessarily who is at fault.

"I would say probably 90 percent of our enforcements are with passenger vehicles. You are gonna see the majority of the trucks that are in that left lane, they follow each other, and the cars are the ones zig-zagging in and out," said Lt. Savidge.

Foukes says from his experience with ODOT, all that commercial traffic, the majority that is ever cited in an accident is very small. He says it is a lot of the other drivers that are causing these incidents and driving recklessly in the work zones.

So while we may shake our fists at the 18 wheelers, the truckers aren't always to blame.

"We've had 33 lane violation crashes so far in 2015, only one of those has been a commercial at fault, so the other 32 were all passenger vehicles," said Savidge.

So now that perception has been separated from reality, ODOT and OSHP want to remind drivers to watch their speeds, stay attentive in the work zones and don't look your cell phones. The recommendation for drivers in a construction zone is to increase following distance. They say it should be at least 10 feet for every10 miles per hour. Officials say that distance should give drivers plenty of time to react.

