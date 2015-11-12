Toledo man charged with killing alleged accomplice in 2005 murder

A Toledo man has been charged with the murder of his alleged accomplice in a murder he is currently serving time for.

Ernest Otto Smith, 49, is currently in prison for an aggravated murder conviction. In 2005, Smith was found guilty of killing James Dillingham at the Crown Inn Motel on Alexis Road in Toledo on Jan. 3 of that year.

On Nov. 12, 2015, he was charged with murdering Cathy Barnett around Jan. 7, 2005 at Fort Knox in Kentucky.

Barnett was also charged in Dillingham’s murder, but she was never found.

If convicted, Smith could be sentenced to no less than life in prison and fined $250,000. The case is under investigation by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney David Weiser.

