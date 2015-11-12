Toledo man charged with killing alleged accomplice in 2005 murder

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo man has been charged with the murder of his alleged accomplice in a murder he is currently serving time for.

Ernest Otto Smith, 49, is currently in prison for an aggravated murder conviction. In 2005, Smith was found guilty of killing James Dillingham at the Crown Inn Motel on Alexis Road in Toledo on Jan. 3 of that year.

On Nov. 12, 2015, he was charged with murdering Cathy Barnett around Jan. 7, 2005 at Fort Knox in Kentucky.

Barnett was also charged in Dillingham’s murder, but she was never found.

If convicted, Smith could be sentenced to no less than life in prison and fined $250,000. The case is under investigation by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney David Weiser.

