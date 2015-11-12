Perrysburg Schools make improvement plans with renewal levy passed

Now that Perrysburg Schools’ renewal levy has passed, parents are wondering what the district’s new improvement plans will entail.

One thing being done is the district’s increased security measures, reconfiguring the schools and relocating the offices so that the public enters directly into the main office before being released into the school.

Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler says it’s also going to help with school buses, allowing the district to purchase two new school buses a year for the next five years.

"School buses are about a hundred thousand dollars apiece. That doesn't include navigation systems, heated seats, or heated steering wheels, that's your basic yellow bus,” said Hosler.

But the purchase of the new buses raises the question, will they be equipped with seat belts?

Hosler says the buses are designed to be extremely safe for students, so for now there's no immediate safety concern.

“We're going to continue to buy the buses that we have today, which do not have seat belts. But certainly, if something were to change, we of course would do that,” said Hosler.



The levy renewal will also go towards standard maintenance on the school buildings.

Hosler says they also plan to update the seating at Steineckier Stadium over the course of the next few years.

