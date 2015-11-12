GoFundMe started for Zion Lutheran School after Tuesday's fire

On Tuesday, a fire at Zion Lutheran School left over 50 students and teachers displaced and the principal seeking help from the community.

Fire crews say the blaze started in the boiler room just after midnight. But even though it was contained within that room, the school did suffered damage elsewhere.

Principal Luke Scherschel says the classrooms have water damage, all the ceiling tiles have been torn down, the lighting and heating are still not working and the smell of smoke is still very present.

Since the fire, he and others have been working on salvaging as many teaching materials as they can, including books and desks.

And while it's been a challenging week, Scherschel says the help they've had is comforting.

"Our school families have been fantastic. The commitment they've shown, very encouraging. So as far as dealing with something as difficult as this can be, we take it one day at a time and we see all the support we've already had," he said.

But he says their need goes far beyond a helping hand, since their insurance will only cover $10,000 in damages. That's why they've started a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $50,000 to help with repairs and provide a temporary building to hold school until the repairs are completed.

Scherschel says he hopes the community will continue to provide like they have before.

"We've been serving the Toledo area for 63 years, and educating students, and working to share God's word with families. We've always appreciated the support we've had in the past, and looking to see more of that support as we go into the future," he said.

Besides donating to the GoFundMe page, people can also donate directly to the school by sending a donation to 3360 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43607. To contact Principal Scherschel, call 509-847-3148.

