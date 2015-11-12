UT women's golf coach hopes her heart-health story will help others

The University of Toledo Women's Golf Coach, Nicole Hollingsworth, has been coaching for 19 years—13 of them with the Rockets.



While her travel and coaching schedule is busy, she still finds time to stay active by jogging, swimming and playing tennis. The lifestyle is part of a change she made in May 2014.



Hollingsworth, 43, says she started doing the Daniel Plan, which is based around faith, food, fitness, focus and friends. She’s since lost 73 pounds.



And she's not only making strides in her personal life, she's also coached the UT women's golf team to their most successful season in school history.

But it's not her workout regimen or coaching success that makes her stand apart from the rest. Instead, it's a day that would change her life forever.



"July 15—a day I'll remember for the rest of my life," Hollingsworth said.



It was another active day. She swam 130 laps and ran errands, but she says she wasn't feeling well.

She thought it was something she ate, but when she looked at the Fitbit she bought just three days prior, she knew it wasn't just a stomach ache.



She says her pulse was just 56, normally it's 86. She was having diarrhea, dizziness, vomiting and she even got in the shower fully clothed because she felt like she was burning up.



With hearing stories of people who don't get the chance to call for help before they pass out or get even sicker, she says she didn't want to add to that statistic. So she called 911.



"I told them to break the door down because I didn't think I would make it to the door," Hollingsworth said.



She did get to the door, but when the paramedics got there, her pulse dropped to 40, she was going into shock and they told her she was having a heart problem.

But even with the grim circumstances, the coach, who says she likes to crack jokes, found a way to make light of the situation.



"In the ambulance I said, 'Can you imagine how much this day's going to cost?'" Hollingsworth said.



She says the paramedics reminded her just how serious her heart condition was.

And it was. She was sent to surgery to have a stent put in her heart.

Since then, she’s been rehabbing at UTMC and decided to use her experience to educate others at the Go Red for Women Luncheon.



"That's what my talk’s really going to be tomorrow,” Hollingsworth said. “As a coach, let's get ahead of it, instead of being scared after it happens.”



She says she will be showing transformation pictures of her journey while talking about staying motivated, eliminating excuses and how it's important for women to put themselves as a priority.



"I think life is to be lived. And I think I'm better than I was before," she said. "Your life gets put into perspective; it really does. And you're going to prioritize a little bit. Because work, as important as it is, if I'm not alive, there is no work."



She adds that she thinks heart disease is so lethal for women because women tend to put others first and serve as caretakers to spouses, children, grandchildren, players and friends.



The coach says she feels like a mom to her team and that they've supported her throughout the journey—both before and after her heart incident.



"I really think of us as a family. A lot of coaches say that but... my team has been with me the whole time," she said.



While the coach has gained attention for what happened to her, she wants to encourage others. And for those that get discouraged or don't think they can change, she says to take it one step at a time.



"For those that think, 'I can't change’… you can change. But you got to start," she said. "Instead of saying, 'I can't do that,' try saying, 'It's not a priority.'"



She adds that just like athletics, you have to be disciplined, organized and strong-willed.



"The key is between a diet and lifestyle change. What I'm on is a lifestyle change. Do I cheat? Yes. Do I cheat very often? Not very often," she said.



Besides sharing her journey with her players, coach says her main goal is just to create awareness in hopes of helping others.



"If I can change one person's life, then it's worth it. I hope to change many, many more people's lives because, um, the statistics are against us," Hollingsworth said.



The tenth annual Go Red for Women Luncheon took place Friday afternoon, with some of the proceeds going to the American Heart Association.

