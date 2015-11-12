13 fire departments respond to Benton Township house fire

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and 13 township fire departments responded to a house fire in Benton Township Thursday night.

The fire started around 6:40 p.m. on True Road. Officials say a woman who lives there arrived home and smelled smoke, so she called 911.

A fire chief on scene says it started in the back of the house. By the time crews arrived, the back of the house was fully engulfed.

Officials say the house is a total loss, but no one was hurt.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.