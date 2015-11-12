Only On 11: Perrysburg musician becomes victim to crime when guitar is stolen

A Perrysburg teen and local musician finds himself the victim of a crime when his guitar is stolen out of his mother's car.

It happened sometime after 8 p.m. Wednesday at Martini and Nuzzies in south Toledo. Local musician Kristi Marie went inside for a gig and when she came out she realized her car was broken into. But the real victim was her son.

"The first thought was 'oh my gosh, my purse, my credit cards' and then I realized it was more than that, it was all my sons music stuff, his guitar, his gig bag. That's his passion, that is everything he does and it just broke my heart," said Kristi Marie.

Addison Schmidt, 16, may still be in high school, but he is already well known in Toledo as a local artist who just wrote an album using a custom guitar, that is now gone.

"He wrote the entire album with that guitar and it's hard to understand if you're not a musician, you bond with your instrument and it becomes part of you," explains Marie.

Besides looking for the guitar, Kristi has been dealing with broken glass, canceling credit cards and making insurance claims. But other local musicians are hearing about what happened and stepping in.

"It started off with just sharing my post about what we lost and then my phone has been blowing up all with just 'What can I do? How can I help? I know this person, I can do this,'" said Marie.

But the misfortune is also teaching this mother and son true life lessons.

"He said 'mom it's okay, it's just stuff and the support we are getting is making it okay,'" said Marie.

Now Marie is asking anyone who may have seen the guitar or knows who has it, to d rop it off at any music store in town, no questions asked. Otherwise police are asking that you call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

