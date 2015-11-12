TPD officer who appears to be sleeping on job charged with OVI in August

The Toledo Police Department has released the name of an officer who appears to be sleeping on the job. A photo of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Officials say the officer in question is Adam Kesselmayer. He's been on the force since Oct. 15, 2013.

Chief George Kral says officer Kesselmayer was off duty at the time of incident.

Kral says he was hired by Columbia Gas to guard a work site, because they had been experiencing recent vandalism. Both Kesselmayer and TPD were being paid for the service.

Columbia Gas issued this statement regarding their involvement in the investigation:

"Columbia Gas of Ohio routinely hires off-duty law enforcement to provide job site security on an as needed basis. We are reviewing this matter internally." - Chris Kozak, Columbia Gas of Ohio

Lt. Joe Heffernan says Kesselmayer is still on the job pending an investigation by internal affairs.

Kesselmayer is the same officer who was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs while he was off-duty in August. Police say he hit and injured fellow officer, Kerry Hayes, who is an 18-year veteran in the department.

Back in August, Toledo police said Kesselmayer refused to take a breathalyzer test after the crash. He was eventually suspended for 30 days.

Meanwhile, some Toledo residents say they aren’t drawing any conclusions about the viral photo of Kesselmayer.

“It could have been a one-second thing, where he put his head down and picked it back up, but the picture was right when he put his head down,” said resident Deborah Young. “I mean, I don’t think it’s a definitive picture about anything, really.”

Ruben Ramos also says he isn’t making any conclusions either, but if the officer was asleep on the job, Ramos says he should be fired.

“We don’t need police force like that working for Toledo,” he said. “We don’t need officers to be sleeping on the job, we need ‘em to be alert and ready to go right now, at an instant.”

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says it’s not acceptable for an officer to be asleep on the job, but not reflective of the department as a whole.

“That is not what the Toledo police force should be known for, or what they are known for,” she said. “I don’t want to say this is an isolated action or – but right now this is the first of, you know, since I’ve been in office, or whatever, that anything like this has happened, or that I’m ever aware of.”

