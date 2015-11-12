Delta family files lawsuit against IRS agents that raided business

Imagine building a business from the ground up, then having it all taken away. It happened to a Delta family who says the US government wrongfully caused their business to fall.

Although no wrongdoing was ever found by investigators, the Zappone family says they lost more than a million dollars and their very livelihood following an IRS investigation into their company.

Now they’ve filed a lawsuit against 13 current and former IRS agents.

For Todd Zappone, Nov. 8, 2012 was just another Thursday - until one of his employees at his scrapyard, Ohio Scrap Corporation, called his cell phone.

"We're talking, and he says, 'The police are here, and they're in bulletproof vests and they have guns drawn,'" recalled Zappone.

Agents with the IRS raided the scrapyard, believing the Zappones were evading taxes.

Investigators pointed to the fact that the family had been frequently depositing and withdrawing money in amounts less than $10,000, similar to a tax-evasion tactic called "structuring."

After spending the entire day searching the property, agents gathered all of the company’s cash on-hand in their safe - $3.15 million - which law enforcement can do under civil forfeiture laws.

"And he (Zappone) begged them to count the cash and issue a recipe for it. The agents refused to do that," said family attorney Stephen Dunn.

Following the raid, the Zappone’s bank closed their business loan. With all of their business cash seized, they couldn't pay off the loan, so their property was sold by the bank along with their business assets.

The investigation ultimately came up with no wrongdoing. The Zappones were never charged with any illegal activity.

But the IRS offered only $1.26 million back to the family. That money covered their taxes and remaining loans.

The Zappones now work out of a small building under the business name Scrap-Co, going from a 28-acre lot to eight acres.

On top of losing their business, the Zappones feel permanent damage has been done to their image in the community and for their children still in school.

"People [were] judging right away, saying that they heard their parents were going to jail and all these other things, terrible things that had no merit at all," said Carrie Zappone, wife of Todd and co-owner of the business.

The Zappones’ lawsuit is against the known agents who raided their business that day. Their lawyer hopes they can recoup the millions of dollars in potential losses from their business being shut down, and to clear their family name.

"And [to prove] that we're not the people that we were made out to be on that day," said Todd.

Dunn says this lawsuit could take years to go through the legal process. They will also be adding the United States government to the lawsuit next year.

