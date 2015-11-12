Ohio man charged with calling for murders of American military personnel

An Ohio man has been arrested for allegedly calling for the murder of members of the American military in a disturbing way.

Terrence J. McNeil, 25, of Akron, has been charged with one count of solicitation of a crime of violence. He has been accused of using social media to post the addresses of military members and calling for them to be murdered in their homes and communities.

“According to the allegations in the complaint, Terrence McNeil solicited the murder of members of our military by disseminating ISIL’s violent rhetoric, circulating detailed US military personnel information, and explicitly calling for the killing of American service members in their homes and communities,” said Assistant Attorney General Carlin. “ISIL and its followers continue to use social media in an attempt to incite violence around the world, including in the United States. The National Security Division's highest priority is counter-terrorism and we will use all of our tools to disrupt threats and acts of violence against

our military members and their families.”

Investigators say McNeil used a Tumblr account and reblogged a file with the banner “Islamic State Hacking Division,” followed by “Target: United States Military,” and “Leak: Addresses of 100 U.S. Military personnel.”

He's also accused of posting an image of a handgun and knife with text that reads, "kill them wherever you find them."

"As this nation honors our veterans, we must make clear that we will not tolerate threats of violence against our service members. This defendant is charged with urging harm to our men and women in uniform and will now answer for those threats," said US Attorney Steve Dettelbach.

The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force in Cleveland is investigating the case and the US Attorney's office is prosecuting McNeil.

