All SB lanes on I-75 near mile marker 178 reopened after crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

All SB lanes on I-75 near mile marker 178 reopened after crash

(WTOL) -

The Ohio Department of Transportation says all southbound traffic on I-75 near mile marker 178, between US-6 and Cygnet Road, has reopened after earlier crash. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly