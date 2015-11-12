Man charged after jumping off MLK bridge, causing dramatic rescue

A man has been charged after jumping off the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in downtown Toledo Thursday, causing a dramatic rescue to play out on the Maumee River.

The Toledo Fire Department and Toledo Police Department responded to the bridge after several reports came in of a man who appeared as if he was going to jump.

Police say when crews did arrived to the scene 25-year-old Barry D. Ellison had already jumped into the water and was hanging onto a cable attached to a bridge pillar.

Toledo police gathered along the river to figure out the best way to rescue Ellison and the fire department deployed their water rescue.

Ellison was able to hold onto the cable until TFD was able to retrieve him.

“I knew it was only a matter of time, given what the chief was telling me, that this person probably wasn't going to be on the surface for long so we thought it was paramount to move as quickly as we could,” said Lt. Eric Ellis of Toledo Fire.

At the time of the rescue the bridge was closed for about 15 minutes. Ellison was then transported to St. Vincent's Hospital.

A friend of Ellison, who was with him at the time he jumped, told police he is not suicidal, but stated that Ellison had been talking about jumping off a bridge all summer, and being that he was intoxicated, stated that he had decided that "today was the day."

Ellison is now facing charges for inducing panic, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

