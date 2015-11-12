Court reverses murder conviction in 2014 fatal Fostoria fire

A man sentenced in a Fostoria fire that killed two people and seriously injured another had one of his murder convictions reversed in August.

According to court documents, Charles Shaeffer, 46, helped Shey Weiker start a fire at a home in the 600 block of Poplar Street in May 2014.

Weiker believed the home owner, Daniel Marker, molested her son. She told officials that Shaeffer instructed her how to use a flare, handed it to her and said, “Go do it.”

Marker died of carbon monoxide poisoning, along with a women who was in the home at the time.

A second woman survived by jumping out a window. She suffered serious burns and spent four days in a hospital.

In October 2014, Shaeffer was found guilty of complicity to aggravated arson, complicity to aggravated murder, complicity to murder and complicity to attempted murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years for his part in the crime.

Weiker was also sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. A third person, Timothy Hall, was sentenced to 30 months behind bars for disposing evidence.

According to court documents, on Aug. 31, 2015, the Ohio Third District Court of Appeals reversed Schaeffer's complicity to murder conviction, citing improper jury instructions.

Schaeffer’s attorney argued the charge be thrown out because it is “not a cognizable crime in Ohio,” and there was a lack of evidence.

The court agreed and ruled it is “impossible to purposely or knowingly cause an unintended death.”



Shaeffer’s remaining criminal convictions were affirmed in the ruling.

Read the full court document here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.