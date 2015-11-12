TPS student charged after giving another teen pot-laced candy

A Toledo Public Schools student has been charged with what police are calling a 'safe schools violation' after giving a another teen marijuana-laced candy.

On Thursday, TPS and the Toledo Police Department began an investigation into the report of possible marijuana-laced candy distributed at Burroughs Elementary School in south Toledo Monday.

Police say a 13-year-old girl apparently gave a piece of the candy to a 15-year-old girl.

The 15-year-old told police the younger girl didn't tell her the candy had marijuana in it until after she ate it. The 13-year-old then offered another piece, and the older girl took one more bite before feeling dizzy.

The victim told police she couldn't comprehend what was going on around her and that she couldn't feel her hands. The 15-year-old also told police she didn't know how she got home that day.

The grandfather of the student who ate the candy says the teen came home from school and immediately went to sleep until early the next morning.

"Well you can't blame it on the kids. Kids are going to be kids, and if you put candy in front of them, they're going to take it," said Lamar Wright, the victim's grandfather. "But as a parent telling other parents... tell your kids, 'if another student is giving you candy, do not take it.'"

TPS spokesperson Patty Mazur says two other students witnessed what happened.

The witnesses told police the 15-year-old looked and acted high. They said the suspect also told them she had given the candy to the other student.

TPS officials say they have a zero tolerance drug policy, and will hold a discipline hearing to figure out if the student in question should be suspended or expelled.

"I do feel good about it. They're not trying to hide it. Or throw, sweep it under the rug. They care about these kids. And they want to get down to the bottom of it," said Wright.

After the incident on Monday, TPS sent a letter home to parents informing them of the incident and reminding parents to check book bags so that nothing problematic makes its way into the school.

"This is something that we just have to check our kids. I mean check their book bags, see who they're talking to on their cellphones. We got to put our foot down for this not to happen again," says Wright.

Toledo police are working to develop a plan to keep this from happening again.

It is still not clear where the candy came from.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.