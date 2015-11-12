Coast Guard Air Rescue Center in Detroit rescues man off cabin cruiser

The U.S. Coast Guard Air Rescue Center in Detroit says a man was lifted off a cabin cruiser off the lost peninsula just before noon Thursday.

They say the man was the only one aboard the 32 foot 1974 Pacemaker Cabin Cruiser. They say he radioed Coast Guard that he had run aground in the shallow water and was slowly taking on water.

The Coast Guard Station in Toledo attempted a rescue by boat, but had to turn back because of shallow water and strong winds pushing the water into the western end of the lake.

The Coast Guard dropped the man off at Toledo Executive Airport in Lake Township,

The cabin cruiser is stuck on a shoal or a sand bar.

The rescue could be seen from Lost Peninsula Marina in Michigan.

