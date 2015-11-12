Truck drivers concerned over strong winds

WTOL First Alert Meteorologists are expecting wind gusts to reach 50 miles per hour today, causing dangerous conditions for anyone driving, especially truck drivers.

“If I get too much wind, I get tossed over,” said Nick Immoos who is traveling from Utah to New York. “I'll be laying on my side in the median somewhere, which isn't exactly the greatest way to return home.”

Truck drivers say the non-stop wind is creating a dangerous game of push and pull on the Turnpike near Stony Ridge.

"It can get quite challenging the wind wants to push the trailer one way the trailer wants to go the other way,” says Loren Robinson driving from Clyde to Toledo.

Truckers say they plan on driving slower in these windy conditions and they recommend drivers do the same.

"You got to pay attention. The other drivers on the road, they're trying to pass you whether or not that wind is blowing," said Robinson.

For more on how to drive safely during high wind check out ODOT’s safety tips.

