11/11 at 7 event raises money for homeless veterans

The first fundraiser of its kind took place on Veterans Day to raise money for homeless veterans in Toledo.

It's called 11-11 at 7. The inaugural event was put on by Veterans Matter and all the local National Exchange Clubs.

The event is one of 88 that happened across the country Wednesday night. It included a silent auction, chili cook-off, and live music.

Wednesday's event was also the national kickoff of a year-long campaign to house 2,000 homeless veterans.

"The goal of tonight's event is just to raise as much as we can to house as many veterans as we can as fast as we can. Because we must take care of our own," explained Ken Leslie, founder of Veterans Matter.

Veterans Matter is an innovative program that housed 35 local veterans in Toledo, and has now grown to house more than 800 veterans and veteran families in 11 states.

