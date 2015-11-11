Local vet shares what Veterans Day means to him

What does Veterans Day mean to you? For many vets it's a chance for fellowship, and to remember and celebrate what all vets did for this country.

Lee Armstrong served in the Navy for just under 22 years, and for him Veterans Day has a lot of significance.

"Well it means a lot because it gives a chance to actually spend time with my fellow veterans," he said.

WTOL spoke to the former sailor at the 11-11 at 7 event, which raises money for homeless veterans.

Armstrong says although many people just consider it a day off, it should be a day to thank and celebrate those who served our country.

"Look what they've done. They basically wrote a blank check to go ahead and serve their country,” he said. “They also like to hear others who didn't serve say thanks. Just a simple handshake and saying thank you really means a lot."

Armstrong remembers, celebrates, and gives back to vets every day by helping them as the executive director of the Lucas County Veteran Services Commission. So far, he has helped house over 110 local homeless veterans.

"It's my chance to give back, because I was fortunate enough, I did make it through my career and survived," he said.

Armstrong says he hopes to see more people support veterans throughout the year rather than just on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

"They went and volunteered to serve our country. Now they're back. We need to make sure we don't turn our backs on them," he said.

