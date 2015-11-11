Button designed to prevent attacks on women signals help

A button designed to stop an assault is attracting attention on the crowd funding site "Indiegogo."

It's called 'Athena,' and the group Roar for Good says it's purpose is to "protect women from physical assault with the touch of a button."

Stanley Edwards, director of the UT Counseling Center, says the button could help in the fight against violence.

"Bring them some comfort, allow them to feel more at ease, and certainly it can help prevent attacks," said Edwards.

According Roar for Good's website, here is how it works: If a woman feels threatened, she just presses the button and a text message will be sent to the emergency contacts on her smart phone with an alert and her location.

"With devices like these, while she may look alone to an attacker, she's not alone," said Edwards. "She does have signals, which go out to others that are alerted."

According to the team, the woman can either press and hold the button to activate a loud alert sound, or press the button three times to keep the Athena silent. Both methods send out her call for help, without her having to use her phone.

"You can send signals without them being so alerted to it, which can take them by surprise," said Edwards. "Phones are good, we certainly don't want to say that phones are not helpful. But at times they can be distracting; you have to pull it out."

The group says the focus is on women, but the device can be used by men and children as well.

Athena is only available right now on the Indiegogo website. According to the website's latest update, the team has nearly 3,000 pre-orders in 42 countries.

