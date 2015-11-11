All lanes of Veterans' Glass City Skyway open after semi fire

The Ohio Department of Transportation says all lanes of southbound I-280 are back open on the Veterans' Glass City Skyway after a semi fire caused them to close last week.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. last Thursday, Nov. 5, after a semi blew a tire and hit the interior wall of the bridge. The lanes were closed while ODOT made repairs.

