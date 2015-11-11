TPD investigates 4 shootings in 24 hours

Toledo police are investigating four shootings that happened within a 24-hour period Tuesday and Wednesday.

The most recent occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Belmont in central Toledo.Police say a man was shot in the stomach, but he is expected to be okay. There is currently no word on a suspect or motive.

Earlier Wednesday evening, around 6 p.m., police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the back and possibly the leg on Westwood Ave. near Airport Hwy. Police say there was reportedly a fight in the area about an hour before the shooting; they are working to determine if the two are related.

Another shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday on Alisdale near Kenwood. Police identified the victim as Henry Brown. They say he is expected to be ok, but they are still looking for the suspect.

And the first shooting within the 24-hour period happened at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Woodland and Hawley, outside of a beauty salon. Police say a 45-year-old man was shot in the stomach as he stood by his car. They say he was talking and alert as he was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information that could help police should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

