Sylvania school creates award honoring veteran alumnus

Matthew Drake’s morning routine looks familiar to anyone rushing to work or school: He makes breakfast. He puts on his shoes. He has a job at NuStep headquarters in Ann Arbor, where he serves as the attendant at the Wellness Center, stocked with the company’s signature rehabilitation machines.

Arbor Hills Junior High celebrated Veterans Day this year with a new tradition, the Matthew Drake Courage Award, in honor of a man who means so much to so many.

Students, teachers, veterans and families gathered Wednesday to honor veterans and announce a new student award named after Matthew Drake, a local veteran who overcame much, including a traumatic brain injury, and serves as an inspiration to many.

"He's such an inspiration, you know, through all he's been through,” said eighth-grader Sarah Sahmarani. “He's here today. I thought it was really special. It made me tear up; it was really nice.”

On Oct. 15, 2004, Drake was wounded while serving overseas in the US Army. Since then he has been working to do what doctors said wouldn't be possible given the amount of brain damage he suffered.

His perseverance, determination and courage are the reason his former teacher Walt Connolly created the award.

"I see the journey that a lot of students walk here at Arbor Hills, and I've seen the journey that Matt's walked, and truly it was an issue that I wanted to see Matt's legacy continue," Connolly said.

Connolly says he thinks about Drake on a daily basis.

"I get inspired by Matthew Drake, I really do, on a daily basis,” he said. “When my day is going bad, truly, I think of Matthew Drake, because how bad of a day could I be having that Matt has not had a worse day?"

Connolly feels Drake could inspire many students in the same way. The award will be given out each year to a student who has shown courage when faced with challenges.

"I want those students to be recognized for their courage, because I think that the courage they have, there's kids that that rubs off on," he said.

The award has left the veteran it honors in shock.

"I'm just grateful that people are so enthused about it," Drake said. "They came together and they did this in my name. I mean, that's amazing. I'm in awe."

While Drake’s story stands out to so many, his mom Lisa Schuster says they're just one piece of the big picture.

"Matthew is not unique. We're not special. Matthew represents so many others," she said.

During Wednesday’s assembly, Connolly also recognized Schuster for the recent book she wrote about her journey with Drake's service and recovery. She says she hopes their story will help others.

"I had to get Matthew's story down because he can't remember it. And so much of it was in my head and in my heart," she explained. "So sharing Matthew's story was because he can't remember and so others won't forget, and in the hopes of helping someone else who is going through something similar."



Schuster says the courage award embodies something she is very familiar with.

"What a way to honor these students who are going through things that many people don't even understand," she said.

Besides the award, students and fellow veterans thanked Drake during the assembly.

"I'm amazed at all the love and support I've received, and I've seen, for all the veterans," Drake said.

But it wasn't just the students that were thankful.

"I mean, the students that persevered, the students that deserve this (award0, God bless them," Drake said.

Schuster will have a book launch Thursday night at Olivet Lutheran Church in Sylvania from 7

p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be a dessert bar, as well.

