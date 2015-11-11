TPD:1 shot in back in south Toledo

Toledo police are on the scene of a shooting in south Toledo Wednesday evening.

Police say a 27-year-old male was shot once in the back at Airport Hwy and Westwood Ave. He may also have been shot in the leg.

Police are investigating whether the victim knew the shooter.

WTOL has a crew on the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.

