Power companies prepare for potential outages ahead of Thursday wind

The heavy winds coming to the Toledo area have power companies like FirstEnergy and Consumer's Energy preparing for outages.

FirstEnergy has crews on standby in case there are widespread outages. They also have outage maps available online so customers can monitor and report any outages they are experiencing.

"Our company meteorologists monitor the weather around-the-clock, obviously, and they've been monitoring this storm coming towards northwest Ohio for a couple of days," said Chris Eck, who works at FirstEnergy.

Staff and crews say they're all aware that there is a potential threat to their service territory with the incoming weather. If the outages do happen, FirstEnergy says they have the manpower to stay on top of it.

"We can go into storm mode, where we work crews 16 hours on, eight hours off,” Eck said. “And we also have the ability to bring in crew members from other FirstEnergy utilities if we need to. So we're prepared for any weather.”

With wind storms, FirstEnergy staff say every tree branch that comes down could potentially knock power out for a group of customers, and when that happens, those areas need to be visited by at least one energy crew. That's why they have a meteorologist that analyzes these types of weather activities, so that they can be prepared and get it fixed as quickly as possible.

"These storms can create a lot of work for us if they hit and do a lot of damage,” Eck said. “And that's why we always make sure that we have appropriate staffing levels, and that we're prepared with equipment, material, and whatever we need to manage the weather when it hits."

