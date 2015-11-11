CBS gives post-Super Bowl slot to Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert has landed the coveted post-Super Bowl time slot on CBS this winter.

The network said Wednesday that a special edition of Colbert's "Late Show" will air directly after the Feb. 7 game, the first time that distinction has gone to a late-night show. Late local news will follow Colbert, and then CBS will show a special edition of James Corden's "Late Late Show" afterward.

The post-Super Bowl slot annually is the most desired in television, since it follows a telecast watched by more than 100 million viewers. If just one-fifth of the people watching the game keep the TV on CBS afterward, it will easily be the largest audience Colbert has faced.

Colbert began in September as David Letterman's replacement on the "Late Show."

