Only On 11: Woman recalls 2006 fire that killed her family

In 2006, a family was killed in a house fire on the 800 block of St. John's Street in north Toledo. Nine years later, WTOL talked to the woman who lost her family that night.

"I remember getting the call at 2:45 in the morning, and I went rushing over there and I couldn't find my momma,” recalled Anette McCollum. “They kept saying my mother was at all types of hospitals, but she was put out in the fire."

McCollum’s mother Rosemary, sister Mary, four-year-old nephew Jamal, and cousin Sanaa were killed in the house fire that was ruled arson.

Mary's ex-boyfriend Wayne Powell was found responsible. The couple broke up just a day before the fire.

"I think she knew she was passing that day. She begged me to stay the night, and I said no,” McCollum said. “Sometimes I just wish I stayed, wish I stayed and maybe I could have saved some of them.”

Powell was sentenced to 10 years behind bars, a sentence which is nearly complete. After he serves that time, his execution date will be set. It's a day McCollum wants to see.

"I'm going to be so happy,” she said. “I would never wish death on anyone, but I will be so happy, ‘cause he was so evil. He killed a whole family."

McCollum says dealing with the loss has not gotten any easier over the years. She says it's something she will struggle with the rest of her life.

"It's been miserable,” she said. “When he killed my family, he took a piece of my heart. My mother was everything to me. It's been nine years, but it still hurts. But I know it's something I know I will never get over. Never."

The family gathered Wednesday to hold a candlelight vigil, to make sure the killer sees that they still remember.