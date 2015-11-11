Onsted's Austin Davis keeps his word, signs with Michigan

In April, the 6’10” center committed to the Wolverines.

He's d ropped some weight, much more athletic to the rim, throwing down dunks he couldn't this time last year and has worked on his jumper from the elbow. He fits the Michigan system and a recent visit to Ann Arbor when Michigan football played Michigan State sold him on the campus.

"Coach Beilein develops players and I'm very excited to see what he can do with me, ready to work hard for him and see what happens," said Onsted Senior Austin Davis.

"Michigan is getting a tremendous student athlete, 4.0. he's the kind of kid you challenge him with something and he's going to succeed in it. Last year at the season end, he was about 260 lbs., Michigan challenged him to d rop some weight, get stronger, he's currently about 232 (lbs.), 11 percent body fat,” said Onsted Coach Brad Maska.

