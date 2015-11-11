Accused killer leads police to victim's body in Montpelier

Montpelier police said in a press conference Wednesday that 22-year-old Bradly Gilbert admitted to killing and dumping Jonathan Hofner of Wauseon last month near a bike path.

Hofner's body was found about 200 to 300 yards off of the path.



Gilbert now faces nine charges, including aggravated murder. Montpelier police say he was arrested on separate charges in North Carolina before being extradited to Northwest Ohio.



An autopsy is currently underway to determine the cause of death for Hofner. Because Williams County does not have extensive forensic resources, the Lucas County Coroner's Office has been assisting in the process, which could take at least six weeks to complete.



Montpelier police have reiterated that the case is still under investigation, and that while safety is not an immediate concern because the suspect has been apprehended, they're urging the community to remain aware of their surroundings.



"We're a safe community; we're a safe community of good people. But things can happen here," said Dan McGee, Montpelier Police Chief. "I think one of the lessons that we should learn from this probably is that we need to be a little bit more vigilant and diligent in our safety and keeping our family safe. But as far as the safety of the community goes, I firmly believe that we're as safe today as we were yesterday, as we will be tomorrow."



Gilbert will appear back in court on Thursday.



The last confirmed murder in Montpelier was in 1992.

