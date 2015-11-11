Web Chat with Dr. John Fish III

John H. Fish III, MD, a member of ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular, is board-certified in vascular and internal medicine.

Vascular medicine doctors treat diseases of the arteries, veins and lymph.

For example: Maybe you walk less than you used to because of muscle aches in your legs. Or you've had a sore on your foot that seemed to take forever to heal. Perhaps you've also heard you have "poor circulation." Those are the sneaky symptoms of peripheral artery disease, which narrows the arteries in the legs, limiting blood flow to your muscles.

Dr. Fish answers your questions about vascular medicine in the video above!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.