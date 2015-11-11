Three generations of service members celebrate Veterans Day at UT

The University of Toledo held its 11th annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast Wednesday, emceed by WTOL's Jerry Anderson. Veterans, their families, and community members were invited to celebrate and remember those who have served the United States.

Ohio is home to almost 900,000 veterans, making it the sixth largest veteran population in the U.S.

Recently, the University of Toledo was recognized three times for the programs and assistance they provide to active service members and veterans. UT is among the top 175 schools listed in the Best for Vets: College 2016 rankings, was designated a 2016 Military Friendly School by Victory Media's G.I. Jobs magazine, and named Top Military-Friendly University by Military Advanced Education &Transition.

"Thankfully, here at UT, we have a lot of established relationships with various veteran service organizations throughout the community," said Haraz Ghanbari, Navy Reserve Lieutenant and Director of Military and Veteran Affairs at the University of Toledo. "Collectively, the universities in Ohio are striving to make sure that veterans, their dependents, their families, are recognized for their service. We're really striving to make sure that they have the most opportunities for success in the classroom, and once they graduate."

For the Dibble family, who represents three generations of service, the remembrance ceremony means a lot.

"It was very special," said Bob Dibble, a Sargent who served in Vietnam. "It was nice to be able to pick my dad up today and bring him here and have him enjoy it with us. And my son drove up from Columbus, so that was real special too. We don't get together as often as we'd like, so this is a real special day for us, just to be together with all of the veterans at UT is great."

From World War II veteran Sgt. Edward Dibble to Sgt. Matthew Dibble who recently served in Afghanistan, it's a Dibble family tradition to attend the breakfast and honor their fellow veterans.

"(I can) see friends, and make more friends," said 97-year-old Edward.

Grandfather, son, and grandson have all experienced loss during their time in service.

"I had a few friends that were killed overseas from the 148," said Matthew, who wears a remembrance band bracelet in their honor. "(They) were killed by a roadside IED over in Afghanistan in 2012. (I wear the band) to always remind yourself that you never forget the sacrifice that they made, and they're always near and dear and close to my heart."

Wednesday's tribute was fitting for those who have sacrificed, and made the ultimate sacrifice, in service of our country.

"It always kind of chokes you up, especially when they ring the bell. Remembering all the ones that fought and died for us, and dear friends that weren't able to make it here today. I'm here with those that do matter, friends and family that are around," said Matthew.

His father Bob echoed that sentiment.

"Oh yeah, it definitely moves you. Brings you to tears almost, just thinking of things," he said.

For Edward, spending quality time with his son and grandson is priceless, and he hopes to continue the tradition of attending UT's breakfast next year.

"I feel wonderful that I can be here with them today. That's amazing," said Edward. "I'll be here next year. Thumbs up, I'm here!"

Ghanbari says it's all about giving thanks to those who have served before him.

"These brave patriots have paved the way for my generation to serve," he said. "We have the watch now, so they can stand relieved, we are taking on the needs of our country right now."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.