American Heart Association pushes for mandatory CPR training in Ohio high schools

The American Heart Association of Northwest Ohio is working to educate high school students hands on about heart health.



The organization is pushing for lawmakers to sign House Bill 113, also known as “CPR in Schools Bill,” into law.



The proposed legislation would mandate hands-on CPR training in all Ohio high schools.



The Ohio House Education Committee is scheduled to hear House Bill 113 on Dec. 1. A vote is expected to immediately follow.



Currently, the AHA is circulating an online petition to help draw attention to the bill.



Right now, there are 27 States that will train 1.6 million students in CPR. Ohio would be the twenty-eighth state, if lawmakers sign off on the bill.

