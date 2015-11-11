Businesses offering Veterans Day discounts - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Businesses offering Veterans Day discounts

WTOL Staff
TOLEDO, OH

Wednesday is Veterans Day, and many businesses around the Toledo-area are offering discounts and deals to those who served.

Most locations will ask for proof or identification of service, so make sure to bring that along before you head out.

Here's a list of some of the locations offering discounts:

  • 7-11 - Free small slurpee for current and former military members
  • Applebees - Differing deals based on location; many offering free meals to current and former military
  • Bob Evans - Free entree
  • Chilis - Choice of free meal from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Coldstone Creamery - Free ice cream at Maumee location with a purchase
  • DSW Shoes - 10% off all items in-store
  • Foot Locker - 20% off in-store
  • Great Clips - Free Haircuts
  • Meyers Auto Wash - Free car wash
  • Olive Garden - Free entree from special menu
  • OptiVue Vision - Free eye exams
  • Outback Steakhouse - Free bloomin' onion and Coca-Cola product
  • Red Robin - Free entree
  • Rosie's Italian Grille - One free Hot Mama Bread
  • Springer's Way - 20% off in-store products
  • Texas Roadhouse - Free Entree 
  • Buffalo Wild Wings - Free small order of traditional or boneless wings and fries 
  • HomeTown Buffet - Free meals to veterans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an ID
  • Golden Corral from 5 p.m. til 9 p.m.
  • Granite City - Complimentary lunch and coke 

See something we missed, let us know. 

