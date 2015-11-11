Businesses offering Veterans Day discounts

Wednesday is Veterans Day, and many businesses around the Toledo-area are offering discounts and deals to those who served.

Most locations will ask for proof or identification of service, so make sure to bring that along before you head out.

Here's a list of some of the locations offering discounts:

7-11 - Free small slurpee for current and former military members

Applebees - Differing deals based on location; many offering free meals to current and former military

Bob Evans - Free entree

Chilis - Choice of free meal from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Coldstone Creamery - Free ice cream at Maumee location with a purchase

DSW Shoes - 10% off all items in-store

Foot Locker - 20% off in-store

Great Clips - Free Haircuts

Meyers Auto Wash - Free car wash

Olive Garden - Free entree from special menu

OptiVue Vision - Free eye exams

Outback Steakhouse - Free bloomin' onion and Coca-Cola product

Red Robin - Free entree

Rosie's Italian Grille - One free Hot Mama Bread

Springer's Way - 20% off in-store products

Texas Roadhouse - Free Entree

Buffalo Wild Wings - Free small order of traditional or boneless wings and fries

HomeTown Buffet - Free meals to veterans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an ID

Golden Corral from 5 p.m. til 9 p.m.

Granite City - Complimentary lunch and coke

