Back-to-back robberies have Findlay residents concerned

Police in Findlay are trying to figure out who committed two robberies on Monday and Tuesday.



The robberies were within a mile of each other.



People who live in the area say this is not the town they know and they're concerned that this is happening.



The clerk who works at the Mobil Gas Station that had an armed robbery on Monday night asked not to be identified, but was willing to explain her experience.



"Brandishing a knife, the blade was quite large, I'd say about 6 to 8 inches He came directly to the office door and started demanding money and cigarettes. We of course gave him what he wished for and he did leave," said the clerk. "It was scary and he was very loud and very vulgar and very threatening."



The night before, another armed robbery took place just down the road at Som Carry out.



Police say it was a similar situation, a man walked in with a knife, demanded cash and cigarettes and leaves.



"Findlay is too small to have that big of a coincidence. So i don't think it is coincidence,” said the Mobil Gas clerk.



Right now police say the robberies are more than likely related.



"I hope him getting caught, obviously, leads to some rest in Findlay. Because the streets, I mean you hit dark and I just don't think the streets are quite as safe as they should be or as clean as they could be,” said the clerk.

