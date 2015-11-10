BBB warns of scams that target nation's veterans

The Veterans Day holiday has most people feeling grateful to the nation’s vets, but some scammers are seeking to take advantage of them.

The Better Business Bureau says scammers are banking on veteran’s hard earned benefits.



There are two scams the BBB wants veterans to be aware of right now.



One involves financial planners, the other advances on pensions.

The BBB says in the first case, financial advisers may offer to help with veteran’s investments.

.

But you have to be careful because some advisers will ask you to transfer your assets.



Doing so, could cause you to lose control of your money or put you at risk of losing Medicaid benefits.



The second scam is an advance on your pension.



It may sound appealing if you have money troubles, but the fees can be high, and companies usually require you to buy a life insurance policy with the company as the beneficiary to make sure the repayments continue.



"See if the information you're being given is accurate. It could be, you could be offered something very positive. But at the same time it could be something where someone will say to you, wait a minute, didn't you think about this, or didn't you realize that. And the veteran had no idea about the repercussions of some of these things,” said Dick Epstein, President of the Better Business Bureau of Northwest Ohio.



The BBB says to be extremely weary of both offers because you could lose your pension or important benefits.



So far the BBB has not received any reports of these scams in our area.



But they ask if you do fall victim to this kind of crime to report it to them so they can keep track.



