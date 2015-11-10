Only On 11: Students learn sign language to help a classmate fit in

Fitting in and making friends is something every parent hopes for their child.



One Perrysburg Elementary School is taking that worry off a local family with a simple change the entire school is embracing. WTOL talked to the teachers there to get the story.

A very special student has been welcomed to Frank Elementary this year in a special way. Students are taking time out of their day to learn how to sign.



Jim is a little boy who has a lot to deal with. He has been diagnosed with Down's syndrome and autism.

He is also hard of hearing and not able to speak. So Jim is learning sign language to communicate.

"He spent a lot of time in hospitals, leaving little time for development," said Jim's mother Lianne Lord. "He has hypertonia, which limits his muscles and affects his signing



Now teachers and staff at Frank are making sure the new kid fits right in.



“Jim can be very fun and he loves to laugh and it makes him happy and he is making all kinds of new friends and he is learning all kinds of new sign language,” said Trish Willford, Jim’s paraprofessional.



The fifth-grade teachers are incorporating sign language into their every day lessons to help students learn to sign new words to help include Jim.



“The kids have been really great and receptive. They have taken it and ran with it and are interacting with him and I think he thinks it’s really cool that they are opening up to his line of communication,” said Amanda Colvin, the Frank Elementary intervention specialist.



Carsten Terry is in Jim's class and is excited to share what she has learned at her desk to build a friendship with Jim outside the classroom



"I think it means a lot because he knows people can talk to him in different ways so he's a part of the class, too,” said Carsten.

"The most amazing part of this is the children wanting to do the sign language and being excited about it and trying so hard to communicate with Jim," Lord said. "That's been amazing and more than I could have wished for."



And it's not just Jim's fifth grade class, the whole school is getting involved.



A new word with a picture of how to sign it is posted every week so every student here can interact with a fellow student who is not much different from them.



“I think it means the world to him, at least I would like to think so. He has really come out of his shell, opening up to students and really engaging with his peers,” said Ms. Colvin.

Adding sign language to classroom learning is not being mandated by the Board of Education or school district. The principal and staff added the signing because they said it was the right thing to do.

