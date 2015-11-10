Only on 11: Housing facility opens for homeless and disabled vets

On Tuesday afternoon, a permanent and supportive housing facility opened to Toledo area homeless and disabled veterans.



The facility is located on Garden Lake Parkway

It's been 16 months since they first broke ground at the Commons at Garden Lake, but the battle to make sure our veterans are properly housed has been going on for decades.



It was a packed house inside the D. Michael Collins Community Room in west Toledo as 175 people gathered for the opening of 75 new apartments courtesy of National Church Residences.

This is all to help alleviate the major problem of homeless veterans.

There are 900 homeless veterans as of 2013 in northwest Ohio alone and congresswoman Marcy Kaptur says the fight to end that has been a long time coming.



"It required great partnership here at the local level, do you realize how many agencies, organizations, private sector banks had to participate together, work together to accomplish this, to provide a really beautiful facility for veterans here, right here in the heart of our community," said U.S. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur.



The 75 apartments come fully furnished so that each veteran gets their own bed, their own kitchen, pots and pans and everything else they might need to feel at home.

They’re not just getting a place to stay, they're also getting things like a fitness center and medical facilities so that they can not only find a place to live, but a place to move forward.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved