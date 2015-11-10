40 years later, Edmund Fitzgerald tragedy still resonates in Toledo

People everywhere are remembering the tragedy of the Edmund Fitzgerald, as Tuesday marked 40 years since it sank in Lake Superior.



The disaster hit close to home for many people in the community.



Many of the crew members, including the ship’s captain, were from the Toledo area.

Artifacts like the oars that were on the Fitzgerald, the original life ring and more are right inside the National Museum of the Great Lakes on Toledo’s east side.



The tragedy is considered a mystery because there never has been a definitive answer as to what exactly caused the ship to sink.

"She had such an incredible, successful career, in her 17 short years,” said Christopher Gillcrist, Executive Director of the National Museum of the Great Lakes.



On November 10, 1975, the Edmund Fitzgerald was carrying 27-thousand tons of iron ore, heading towards Detroit, when she hit a bad storm on Lake Superior, and eventually, sank, killing all 29 crew members on board that night.



"No one has really been able to say with any definitive level of assurance, that this is the reason why the Fitzgerald sunk. There are three major theories, but what we do know, is the Fitzgerald went into a storm that night," said Mr. Gillcrist.



The Fitz was known as one of the most successful boats on the Lakes.



"She carried probably more than 20 million tons of cargo, and her miles traveled was probably over a million miles, which is 40 times around the globe, at the Equator," said Gillcrist.



A few of the crew members on board the Fitz were from the Toledo area, because Gillcrist says, it made the run from Minnesota to Toledo about 45 times a year. The oars that were on board, the life ring, and the inflatable life raft were all on board that day, and are now housed at the museum.

"A lot of people who sailed on her, and were on the boat when she sank, were from the Toledo area - she developed the nickname the Toledo Express, because of that."



The memory of the tragedy still hits home for many in our community.

The museum will be holding events throughout the month, in honor of the 40th anniversary, and to spread the message of the Edmund Fitzgerald’s legacy.

