TPD: Man shot in abdomen on Woodland and Hawley in central Toledo

Toledo police say a 45-year-old man was shot in the abdomen after leaving Cocoa's Barber and Beauty Salon at Woodland and Hawley in central Toledo Tuesday.

Police say the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Officers say the victim was standing by his car when he was approached by at least two men and shot.

It's unclear if the incident was an attempted robbery.

The victim was talking before being taken to the hospital, but there is no word on his condition.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.