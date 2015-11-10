Only On 11: ProMedica doctors demonstrate leg lengthening procedure

Orthopedic surgeons at ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital are utilizing a new technology to treat kids who have legs that are different lengths.



Patients like Julia Quiroga have benefited from the procedure this year.



"I just always noticed my legs were a little off," said Quiroga, which made it hard to get around and participate in golf, one of her favorite physical activities. "It wasn't that painful, it was just kind of awkward and weird."



After seeing several doctors, one of them ordered an x-ray and referred her to ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital.



"The ability to lengthen bone has been known about for a long time, but the ability to lengthen it all inside is what the innovation is," said Dr. Aaron Buerk, pediatric orthopedic surgeon.



Older leg lengthening methods involved using an external device, along with pins and screws, which was painful and more invasive. The newer method involves making a small fracture in the thigh or lower leg bone and placing a magnetic nail inside the bone.



"Pins are placed and bone is cut, and at a very specific rate and pattern, the bone is actually lengthened out. About a millimeter a day, given the different bones and given the age of the child," said Dr. Buerk.



After the insertion surgery, the patients themselves then utilize a magnetic device to allow the nail and bone to lengthen.



"As it (the magnetic device) switches back and forth, off and on, it actually lengthens the bone out," said Dr. Buerk.



While patients say the lengthening process itself is painful, it alleviates further pain later on, such as complications with hip, knee and ankle pain.



In Quirt's case, Dr. Buerk says the healing process is right on track.



"Julia did wonderfully. We were able to achieve that (length) difference, over the course of about a month and a half of lengthening. She's as though nothing happened, except her legs are now the same length," he said. "Lengthening very successful, it's great, it's predictable, it's an operation that works very well. The bone responds very predictably, and you can actually lengthen without any real trouble."



While patients may utilize a boot or put little weight on it until healing is complete, the recovery time doesn't compare to being able to utilize both legs fully and comfortably.



"It's definitely a lot easier to do those kind of things now than it would've been if I didn't have it done," said Quiroga. "It's fully fine; I can do whatever. It's not in pain or anything anymore."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved