Distracted driving may have caused fatal crash in Sandusky Co.

Distracted driving may have played a role in a fatal accident that took place in Sandusky County Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Fremont post.

James M. Vallance, 72, was killed after his car was struck head on by 17-year-old Steven Squires.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on State Route 51 near mile post one in Woodville Township.

Police say Squires was driving southbound on 51 when his van went left of center. Vallance was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing safety belts. Squires and his passenger were taking to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

